New Hampshire takes on George Washington following Daniels’ 36-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on the George Washington Revolutionaries after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 36 points in New Hampshire’s 82-64 win against the Brown Bears.

George Washington finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Revolutionaries averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

New Hampshire went 15-15 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Wildcats gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

