Nevada Wolf Pack start season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets at Nevada Wolf Pack

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -15; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack open the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets.

Nevada finished 14-1 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Wolf Pack gave up 67.8 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Sacramento State finished 14-18 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 9.0 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

