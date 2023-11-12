Nevada visits Washington following Brooks’ 32-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Washington Huskies (2-0) Seattle; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is…

Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Washington Huskies (2-0)

Seattle; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 32 points in Washington’s 75-67 win against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Washington finished 12-6 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Huskies averaged 6.9 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Nevada went 22-11 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Wolf Pack averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second-chance points and 14.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.