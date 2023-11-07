Nevada hosts Sacramento State in season opener

Sacramento State Hornets at Nevada Wolf Pack Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -12; over/under…

Sacramento State Hornets at Nevada Wolf Pack

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -12; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack open the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets.

Nevada went 14-1 at home last season while going 22-11 overall. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Sacramento State went 7-12 in Big Sky games and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Hornets shot 44.4% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

