Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Nesmith scores 15, Radford…

Nesmith scores 15, Radford downs Eastern Mennonite 84-47

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — TJ Nesmith’s 15 points helped Radford defeat Eastern Mennonite 84-47 on Sunday night.

Nesmith shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Highlanders (2-1). Kenyon Giles scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field and added three steals. Bryan Antoine added 12 points.

Aviwe Mahlong led the Royals with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Radford visits VCU in its next game on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up