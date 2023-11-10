Neskovic leads Dartmouth against UMass-Lowell after 23-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at Dartmouth Big Green (0-1)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Dusan Neskovic scored 23 points in Dartmouth’s 92-54 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Dartmouth went 10-18 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Big Green shot 44.2% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

UMass-Lowell went 26-8 overall a season ago while going 9-8 on the road. The River Hawks averaged 14.5 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

