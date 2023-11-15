Nelson’s 19 lead VCU past Radford 73-50

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Nelson scored 19 points as VCU beat Radford 73-50 on Wednesday night. Nelson shot 7…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Nelson scored 19 points as VCU beat Radford 73-50 on Wednesday night.

Nelson shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Rams (2-1). Zeb Jackson scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five assists. Toibu Lawal was 3 of 5 shooting and 6 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Highlanders (2-2) were led in scoring by Kenyon Giles, who finished with 19 points. DaQuan Smith added 11 points and two steals for Radford. Bryan Antoine also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

