Nebraska thumps Oregon 84-63 for first 5-0 start in 15 seasons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 25 points, Rienk Mast had a double-double and Nebraska beat Oregon State 84-63 on Saturday.

Mast scored 15 points and collected 13 rebounds. Reserve Juwan Gary scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska is 5-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Sam Hoiberg’s 3-pointer with 13:14 left before halftime gave Nebraska a 13-11 lead and they never trailed again. Nebraska went to the break up 44-24 and led by double figures throughout the second half. Mast made a pair of foul shots with 13:24 left to put Nebraska ahead 61-30.

Nebraska’s 21-point win came despite a 16-for-26 effort from the foul line and 8-for-24 shooting from 3-point range.

Jordan Pope scored 25 points and Tyler Bilodeau scored 15 for the Beavers (3-1).

