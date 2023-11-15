Nebraska hosts Stony Brook after Clarke’s 22-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -16; over/under…

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -16; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Aaron Clarke scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 85-63 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Nebraska finished 16-16 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Cornhuskers allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

Stony Brook finished 11-22 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Seawolves averaged 63.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.