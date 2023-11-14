Nebraska hosts Stony Brook after Clarke’s 22-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces the…

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Aaron Clarke scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 85-63 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Nebraska finished 16-16 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Stony Brook finished 7-13 in CAA action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Seawolves gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

