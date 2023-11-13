Nebraska hosts Rider following Mast’s 20-point performance

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -15; over/under is…

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -15; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Rider Broncs after Rienk Mast scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 81-54 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Nebraska finished 16-16 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 15.6 bench points last season.

Rider finished 16-14 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Broncs averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.