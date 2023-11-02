Nebraska hosts Lindenwood to open season

Lindenwood Lions at Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -23; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -23; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Lindenwood Lions in the season opener.

Nebraska went 16-16 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Lindenwood went 11-21 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Lions gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.