Nebraska hosts Lindenwood in season opener

Lindenwood Lions at Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -22; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -22; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Lindenwood Lions for the season opener.

Nebraska went 16-16 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cornhuskers gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

Lindenwood finished 6-13 in OVC action and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Lions gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.