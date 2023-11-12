Nebraska faces Rider following Mast’s 20-point showing

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Rider Broncs…

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Rider Broncs after Rienk Mast scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 81-54 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Nebraska went 16-16 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Cornhuskers allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

Rider went 16-14 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Broncs averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 15 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

