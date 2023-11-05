Nebraska Cornhuskers begin season at home against the Lindenwood Lions

Lindenwood Lions at Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -21.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -21.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers open the season at home against the Lindenwood Lions.

Nebraska finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Cornhuskers gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

Lindenwood finished 6-13 in OVC play and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Lions shot 42.9% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

