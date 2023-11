NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Friday’s Games No. 21 Southern Cal vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 10 p.m. No. 22 Creighton vs. South…

All Times EST

Friday’s Games

No. 21 Southern Cal vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 10 p.m.

No. 22 Creighton vs. South Dakota, 12:30 p.m.

No. 25 Mississippi St. vs. SE Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 23 Illinois at Marquette, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 LSU vs. MVSU, 3 p.m.

No. 2 UConn at NC State, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa at N. Iowa, 3 p.m.

No. 4 UCLA vs. Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 14 Maryland, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Ohio St. vs. IUPUI, 1 p.m.

No. 9 Indiana at No. 15 Stanford, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Notre Dame at NJIT, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Texas vs. Liberty, 3 p.m.

No. 16 North Carolina vs. Davidson, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Louisville vs. DePaul, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado vs. Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

No. 24 Washington St. vs. Idaho St., 5:30 p.m.

No. 25 Mississippi St. vs. Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

