NC State Wolfpack to host the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Friday

Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolfpack host the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

NC State finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 14.4 on fast breaks.

Abilene Christian went 13-17 overall with a 4-8 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 35.5 in the paint, 19.0 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

