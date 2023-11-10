NC State Wolfpack to host the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Friday

Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -10.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolfpack host the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
NC State finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 14.4 on fast breaks.
Abilene Christian went 13-17 overall with a 4-8 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 35.5 in the paint, 19.0 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
