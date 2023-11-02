Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » NC State Wolfpack open…

NC State Wolfpack open season at home against the Citadel Bulldogs

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Citadel Bulldogs at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolfpack open the season at home against the Citadel Bulldogs.

NC State went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Wolfpack gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Citadel finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 67.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up