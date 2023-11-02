NC State Wolfpack open season at home against the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs at NC State Wolfpack Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20; over/under is…

Citadel Bulldogs at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolfpack open the season at home against the Citadel Bulldogs.

NC State went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Wolfpack gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Citadel finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 67.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.