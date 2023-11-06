NC State hosts Citadel for season opener

Citadel Bulldogs at NC State Wolfpack Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20.5; over/under is…

Citadel Bulldogs at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolfpack open the season at home against the Citadel Bulldogs.

NC State finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wolfpack gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Citadel went 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.