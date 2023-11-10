Navy Midshipmen to host Temple Owls Friday

Temple Owls (1-0) at Navy Midshipmen (0-1) Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is…

Temple Owls (1-0) at Navy Midshipmen (0-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen take on the Temple Owls.

Navy went 18-13 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Midshipmen averaged 69.4 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.1% from behind the arc last season.

Temple went 6-6 in AAC action and 6-6 on the road last season. The Owls gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.