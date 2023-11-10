Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Navy Midshipmen to host Temple Owls Friday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Temple Owls (1-0) at Navy Midshipmen (0-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen take on the Temple Owls.

Navy went 18-13 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Midshipmen averaged 69.4 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.1% from behind the arc last season.

Temple went 6-6 in AAC action and 6-6 on the road last season. The Owls gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

