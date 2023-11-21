N.C. A&T squares off against Merrimack in Birmingham, Alabama

Merrimack Warriors (2-2) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina…

Merrimack Warriors (2-2) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina A&T Aggies play the Merrimack Warriors in Birmingham, Alabama.

N.C. A&T went 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies shot 41.7% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack finished 18-16 overall with a 3-12 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 62.3 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

