Murray State Racers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers meet

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) vs. Murray State Racers (2-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) vs. Murray State Racers (2-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Cypress Lake, Florida.

Murray State finished 17-15 overall with a 5-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Racers averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.0 last season.

Appalachian State finished 16-16 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Mountaineers averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.