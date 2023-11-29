Murray State earns 79-72 win against Bradley in MVC opener

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacobi Wood had 19 points in Murray State’s 79-72 win over Bradley on Wednesday night in…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacobi Wood had 19 points in Murray State’s 79-72 win over Bradley on Wednesday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Wood also added six rebounds for the Racers (3-3). Rob Perry scored 19 points while going 9 of 14 from the floor. Brian Moore Jr. shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Darius Hannah led the Braves (6-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Malevy Leons added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Bradley. Connor Hickman also had 11 points. The loss broke the Braves’ six-game winning streak.

