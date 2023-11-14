Murray State and Western Kentucky meet for non-conference showdown

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at Murray State Racers (2-0) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -2;…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at Murray State Racers (2-0)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Western Kentucky in a non-conference matchup.

Murray State went 11-2 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Racers shot 44.1% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Western Kentucky finished 17-16 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Hilltoppers averaged 6.2 steals, 5.2 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

