Murray leads Ole Miss against Sam Houston after 22-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) University, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5;…

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

University, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Jaylen Murray scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 70-69 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Ole Miss finished 7-10 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Rebels averaged 7.1 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Sam Houston went 1-0 in CUSA games and 11-6 on the road last season. The Bearkats gave up 59.3 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.