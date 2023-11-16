Murray leads Ole Miss against Sam Houston after 22-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) University, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes…

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

University, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats after Jaylen Murray scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 70-69 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Ole Miss finished 12-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rebels averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

Sam Houston finished 26-8 overall a season ago while going 11-6 on the road. The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.