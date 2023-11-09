Mullen puts up 25 in Hampton’s 109-46 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Kyrese Mullen scored 25 points as Hampton beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 109-46 on Thursday night. Mullen added…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Kyrese Mullen scored 25 points as Hampton beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 109-46 on Thursday night.

Mullen added 18 rebounds and three steals for the Pirates (1-1). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Daniel Banister was 7 of 12 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Lancelot Maurer led the way for the Mustangs with 12 points. Noah Richardson-Keys added nine points and three steals for Mid-Atlantic Christian. Joshua Tyler also had seven points.

Hampton’s next game is Monday against Norfolk State on the road, and Mid-Atlantic Christian visits North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

