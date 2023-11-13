Live Radio
Mullen leads Hampton against Norfolk State after 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:43 AM

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the Norfolk State Spartans after Kyrese Mullen scored 25 points in Hampton’s 109-46 victory over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

Norfolk State went 22-11 overall last season while going 10-2 at home. The Spartans averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

Hampton went 8-24 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 4.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

