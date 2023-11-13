Mullen leads Hampton against Norfolk State after 25-point game

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)
Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the Norfolk State Spartans after Kyrese Mullen scored 25 points in Hampton’s 109-46 victory over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.
Norfolk State went 22-11 overall last season while going 10-2 at home. The Spartans averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.
Hampton went 8-24 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 4.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.
