Mullen leads Hampton against Norfolk State after 25-point game

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under…

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the Norfolk State Spartans after Kyrese Mullen scored 25 points in Hampton’s 109-46 victory over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

Norfolk State went 22-11 overall last season while going 10-2 at home. The Spartans averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

Hampton went 8-24 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 4.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.