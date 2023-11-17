Live Radio
Mount St. Mary’s travels to Georgetown for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:44 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-2)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Mount St. Mary’s in out-of-conference action.

Georgetown finished 5-12 at home a season ago while going 7-25 overall. The Hoyas averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 6-10 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 63.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

