Mount St. Mary’s travels to Georgetown for non-conference matchup

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-2)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Mount St. Mary’s in out-of-conference action.

Georgetown finished 5-12 at home a season ago while going 7-25 overall. The Hoyas averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 6-10 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 63.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.0 last season.

