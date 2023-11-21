Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers head to the American Eagles

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at American Eagles (2-3) Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles face…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at American Eagles (2-3)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Eagles are 2-0 on their home court. American is third in the Patriot League with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Jermaine Ballisager Webb averaging 7.0.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 13-20 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 63.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.0 last season.

