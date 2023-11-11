Mount St. Mary’s and Coppin State meet for non-conference showdown

Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1)
Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -15; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers take on the Coppin State Eagles in out-of-conference play.
Mount St. Mary’s went 5-9 at home last season while going 13-20 overall. The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Coppin State finished 4-11 in MEAC action and 5-16 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
