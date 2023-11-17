Live Radio
Morton-Robertson’s 27 lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Northern Arizona 77-67

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 7:41 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 27 points and Purdue Fort Wayne beat Northern Arizona 77-67 at the Arizona Tip-Off on Friday night.

Morton-Robertson also contributed three steals for the Mastodons (4-0). Anthony Roberts scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Rasheed Bello added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Trenton McLaughlin led the way for the Lumberjacks (1-3) with 14 points, five steals and two blocks. Oakland Fort added 14 points and five assists for Northern Arizona. Jayden Jackson had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

