Morsell and NC State host Ole Miss

NC State Wolfpack (4-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (5-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -1; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Casey Morsell scored 28 points in NC State’s 95-86 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Rebels have gone 4-0 at home. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC with 16.6 assists per game led by Matthew Murrell averaging 3.8.

The Wolfpack play their first true road game after going 4-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. NC State ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Diarra averaging 4.6.

Ole Miss scores 72.2 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 69.8 NC State allows. NC State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is shooting 44.6% and averaging 20.2 points for Ole Miss.

Morsell is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.8 points for NC State.

