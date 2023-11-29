Morgan State visits Miles and High Point

Morgan State Bears (2-6) at High Point Panthers (4-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13;…

Morgan State Bears (2-6) at High Point Panthers (4-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Morgan State Bears after Duke Miles scored 20 points in High Point’s 122-73 win over the Mount Olive Trojans.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 in home games. High Point has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Morgan State is seventh in the MEAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Ahmarie Simpkins averaging 4.6.

High Point averages 92.1 points, 11.2 more per game than the 80.9 Morgan State allows. Morgan State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for High Point.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Simpkins is averaging 11.7 points for Morgan State.

