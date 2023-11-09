Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Morgan State defeats Cheyney…

Morgan State defeats Cheyney (Pa.) 100-52

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 8:28 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Myles Thompson’s 19 points helped Morgan State defeat Cheyney (Pa.) 100-52 on Thursday night.

Thompson also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (1-1). Wynston Tabbs scored 17 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Ahmarie Simpkins went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Chimeziri Okeoma finished with 15 points for the Wolves. Cheyney also got 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks from Dajer Muldrow. In addition, Derrell Redd had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Morgan State hosts Penn State-Wilkes Barre on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

