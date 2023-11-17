Morehead State visits Penn State following Thelwell’s 26-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (2-2) at Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Morehead State Eagles (2-2) at Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -13; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Drew Thelwell scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 74-66 win over the Mercer Bears.

Penn State finished 23-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Morehead State went 14-5 in OVC games and 8-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.

