Morehead State and Mercer square off in non-conference showdown

Mercer Bears (1-1) at Morehead State Eagles (1-2) Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under…

Mercer Bears (1-1) at Morehead State Eagles (1-2)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Mercer in a non-conference matchup.

Morehead State went 22-12 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Eagles averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Mercer finished 7-13 in SoCon action and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 17.7 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.