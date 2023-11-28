Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Moore scores 16, Southern…

Moore scores 16, Southern Indiana knocks off East-West 107-49

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Javius Moore’s 16 points helped Southern Indiana defeat East-West 107-49 on Tuesday night.

Moore added six rebounds and three steals for the Screaming Eagles (2-6). Jack Mielke finished with 15 points. Nick Hittle had 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Phantoms were led by Tareeq Roper, who recorded 12 points. Vasean Daniels added 11 points and two blocks for East-West. In addition, Jaha Jackson finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up