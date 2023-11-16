Moore leads No. 21 Villanova against Maryland after 25-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at Villanova Wildcats (2-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Villanova takes…

Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at Villanova Wildcats (2-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Villanova takes on the Maryland Terrapins after Justin Moore scored 25 points in Villanova’s 76-72 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Villanova went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and 11.8 bench points last season.

Maryland finished 12-10 in Big Ten action and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Terrapins shot 44.8% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.