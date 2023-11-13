Moore leads Missouri State against Oral Roberts after 24-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Missouri State Bears (0-1) Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Missouri State Bears (0-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Chance Moore scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 67-59 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Missouri State finished 10-4 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Bears averaged 65.6 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Oral Roberts went 30-5 overall with an 11-4 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 13.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.