Moore leads Missouri State against Oral Roberts after 24-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Missouri State Bears (0-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Chance Moore scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 67-59 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Missouri State went 17-15 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 11.7 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

Oral Roberts went 30-5 overall with an 11-4 record on the road last season. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shot 41.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

