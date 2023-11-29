Moore leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Fordham after 21-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) at Fordham Rams (3-3) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) at Fordham Rams (3-3)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Fordham Rams after Sean Moore scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 97-86 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Rams are 2-1 on their home court. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Knights are 1-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Fordham scores 71.3 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 81.9 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Joshua Rivera is averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Fordham.

Ansley Almonor is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Knights. Moore is averaging 12.6 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

