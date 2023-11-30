Moore leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Fordham after 21-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) at Fordham Rams (3-3) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) at Fordham Rams (3-3)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Fordham Rams after Sean Moore scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 97-86 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Rams are 2-1 on their home court. Fordham scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Knights have gone 1-3 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fourth in the NEC scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Brayden Reynolds averaging 4.0.

Fordham’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 5.5 points for Fordham.

Ansley Almonor is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Knights. Moore is averaging 12.6 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

