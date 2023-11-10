Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Moody leads Montana against Oregon after 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Oregon Ducks after Aanen Moody scored 25 points in Montana’s 107-59 victory over the Northwest Indian Eagles.

Oregon went 21-15 overall last season while going 15-6 at home. The Ducks gave up 66.3 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Montana went 11-8 in Big Sky play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

