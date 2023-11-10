Moody leads Montana against Oregon after 25-point game

Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0) Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16; over/under is…

Montana Grizzlies (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Oregon Ducks after Aanen Moody scored 25 points in Montana’s 107-59 victory over the Northwest Indian Eagles.

Oregon went 21-15 overall last season while going 15-6 at home. The Ducks gave up 66.3 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Montana went 11-8 in Big Sky play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

