Montana visits Nevada following Lucas’ 30-point game

Montana Grizzlies (2-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Montana…

Montana Grizzlies (2-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Montana Grizzlies after Jarod Lucas scored 30 points in Nevada’s 108-83 victory against the Portland Pilots.

Nevada finished 22-11 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies are 0-2 in road games. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Money Williams averaging 6.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.