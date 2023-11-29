Montana visits Nevada following Lucas’ 30-point game

Montana Grizzlies (2-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -15;…

Montana Grizzlies (2-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -15; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Jarod Lucas scored 30 points in Nevada’s 108-83 win against the Portland Pilots.

Nevada went 14-1 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

The Grizzlies are 0-2 on the road. Montana ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 12.6 assists per game led by Brandon Whitney averaging 3.0.

