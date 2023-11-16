Montana State visits Cal following Cone’s 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at California Golden Bears (2-1) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears…

Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at California Golden Bears (2-1)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -13; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Jalen Cole scored 23 points in Cal’s 83-63 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Cal finished 3-29 overall with a 3-14 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Bears allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Montana State went 25-10 overall with a 10-5 record on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.