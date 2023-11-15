Montana State visits Cal after Cone’s 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at California Golden Bears (2-1) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the…

Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at California Golden Bears (2-1)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Jalen Cole scored 23 points in Cal’s 83-63 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Cal finished 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-14 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Montana State finished 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Bobcats gave up 66.9 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

