Montana State hosts UC Riverside after Moses’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:41 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at Montana State Bobcats (2-2)

Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits the Montana State Bobcats after Isaiah Moses scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 74-68 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

Montana State went 25-10 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bobcats averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

The Highlanders are 0-3 in road games. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

