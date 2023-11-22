Montana State defeats UC Riverside 69-68

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tyler Patterson’s 20 points and Robert Ford III hit 3 of 4 from the free throw…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tyler Patterson’s 20 points and Robert Ford III hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 32 seconds to help Montana State defeat UC Riverside 69-68 on Wednesday night.

Patterson shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bobcats (3-2). Brandon Walker went 7 of 14 from the field to add 16 points. Ford shot 4 for 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Highlanders (2-4) were led by Isaiah Moses, who recorded 17 points and four assists. Barrington Hargress added 16 points and six assists for UC Riverside. Benjamin Griscti also had seven points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Montana State hosts Long Beach State and UC Riverside hosts Bethesda (CA).

